Superdry agrees ten-year lease at The Mall in Luton

Highstreet fashion brand Superdry has agreed a ten-year lease at The Mall in Luton and is set to open its store at the shopping centre this autumn, it was announced today.

The brand frequently tops the list of ‘most requested’ stores in surveys from shoppers.

Superdry will open in the old HMV location, taking approximately 2,300 sq ft. Details of job vacancies at the store will be made available on The Mall Luton website soon.

Superdry is the latest addition to a fashion mix at The Mall, which also includes Debenhams, Next, River Island, H&M, Topshop, New Look, M&S, Primark, Monsoon and Scotts.

Roy Greening, general manager at The Mall, said: “We are delighted to welcome Superdry to The Mall Luton this autumn. It’s been great working with the local community and even better to announce we’ve secured one of the brands they really want.

“The arrival of the fashion retailer confirms The Mall Luton’s ability to attract strong brands, continuing our vision to create a thriving town centre with dynamic retail at the heart.”