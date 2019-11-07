Superheroes PJ Masks coming to Luton Christmas lights switch on this month!

Caped crusaders PJ Masks will save the day at a festive extravaganza for Luton's Christmas lights switch on this month!

The council has announced that 'Lighting up Luton for Christmas 2019' will take place on Saturday, November 23, with special guests the PJ Masks and a stage packed with entertainment by Luton in Harmony.

PJ Masks are coming to Luton's Christmas lights switch on!

Catboy, Owlette and Gekko from the PJ Masks will be available for meet and greets on George Street at intervals from 2.30pm, as well as the lights switch on at 6.15pm..

Entertainment on the main stage from 12pm will include acts such as Konnie Deppe, Warriorz Dance Group and the Big Music Company Choir bringing festive cheer to the crowds.

Visitors will also be able to experience the Giant Snow Globe, and food and drink stalls will pack the town centre.

Cllr Andy Malcolm, chairman of event sponsor London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL), said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton, which is why we sponsor Lighting up Luton.

Xmas lights 2017

“It’s a fantastic annual event, really well supported by families, and it brings everyone together to celebrate and get into the festive spirit at this special time of year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun."

Fergus McLardy, manager of Luton BID, added: “It’s great to be teaming up with Luton Council again to ensure Christmas in our town centre is a great family celebration.

"By bringing PJ Masks into Luton, the BID is confident there will be even more reasons for families to visit the town centre during the festive season."

Event sponsorship is also kindly provided by Shades Printing and Diverse FM.

Luton BID are providing two other festive events in December:

> Saturday, December 14: A variety of Christmas Entertainment in St George's Square, provided by Luton BID from 11am – 4pm.

> Saturday, December 21: Luton Concert Band will perform in St George’s Square from 12pm - 2pm.