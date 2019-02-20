Support February Valentine’s campaign for Luton donors - what’s your blood type?

NHS Blood and Transplant (NBT) is running a Valentine’s Day campaign to recruit new donors with priority blood types.

NBT is launching its new initiative called ‘What’s Your Type’, as there is a rising need for certain key blood types - O negative, B negative, and A negative.

Residents are invited to let trained NBT staff give them a finger prick test, so as they can find out their blood type.

The test only takes a few minutes and participants will be able to see the results live in front of them.

Emma Martin, Luton donor centre manager, said: “People are always curious to find out their blood type and why it is special. The What’s Your Type event is a fun way to find out - and you might meet your perfect match.

“We need new blood donors in Luton in order to ensure we have the right blood to help patients. We need 136 donors this February at the Luton donation centre.”

Between 2014 and 2018 there was a 16 per cent increase in the proportion of priority blood groups issued from the Colindale stock holding unit, which serves Luton hospitals.

Residents can have a ‘What’s Your Type’ test in The Mall on February 26.