Support for Toddington Rovers Football Club goes global

Toddington Rovers recently found out that support for their football club goes as far as Mexico.

Last week, the club received a message on Facebook from David Miranda in Mexico, he said he had just bought the club’s shirt and wanted to know more about the club.

David Miranda from Mexico City wearing his newly acquired Rovers shirt

David Ward, from Toddington Rovers FC, said: “The lad from Mexico, David Miranda, wanted to know more about the club, he said he was a fan of the club was proud to wear the club’s shirt, that he had just got from eBay.

“The club replied and told him all about the club, ITV and the radio stations picked up the story and I believe ITV are going to Skype him on TV tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

“It’s great that we have support all the way from Mexico, you expect clubs like Chelsea to have support across the world and fans buying their shirts on eBay, but not Toddington Rovers. it’s great for the club.”