Supporting local charities

The Mall Luton will be supporting Small Charity Week, every day next week.

Starting from Monday, June 18, for five days, the shopping centre will be helping to highlight the work charities in Luton carry out.

Mall Cares Week will take place in Central Square with a number of charities running activities, including games, quizzes and mini experiences. Shoppers will be able to find out what’s happening in Luton and how they can get involved.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Here at The Mall we want to highlight the amazing work local charities are doing in our community right now.

“It’s a great chance for visitors to find out more information and understand how to be a part of it.

“Mall Cares Week will start in 18th June and run all week. In total we will have 15 local small charities who will be showcasing their work and achievements.”

Small Charity Week celebrates and raises awareness of the work small charities do and the contribution they make to individuals and communities.