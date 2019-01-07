Surface makeover for some of Luton’s worst roads

Luton council will be carrying out a programme of surfacing works over the next four weeks as part of its investment in its roads.

Central Government has provided more funding to spend this winter and as a result additional resurfacing will take place in January and February. The works will help treat some of Luton’s worst road surfaces and will mean a makeover for roads that are cracking.

Notification boards will be put up on site before works start. The programme has been designed to minimise disruption.

There is also additional funding for patching potholes during the winter.

Cllr Paul Castleman, Portfolio Holder for transport, said: “Unfortunately due to a drop of investment from central government over the past years it has been extremely hard to keep up with maintenance of Luton roads.

“On the whole they are generally in good condition, however with over 23% of our residential roads currently in need of resurfacing the extra money we have received has come at a crucial time and will ensure that they are kept in good condition for drivers.”

List of surfacing works:

> Station Road in Leagrave, from 8pm till 5am on Monday, January 14.

> A505 Dunstable Road, from Hayhurst Road to Skimpot roundabout, between 8pm and 5am, from Tuesday, January 15, until Thursday, January 17.

> A505 Dunstable Road, from the junction of Byron Road, from 8pm till 5am, on Friday, January 18.

> Guildford Street, from the junction Bute Street to Church Street, from 8am till 6pm, on Monday, January 21.

> Red Rails, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, on Monday, January 21.

> Kenilworth Road, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, from Wednesday, January 23, until Saturday, January 26.

> Littlefield Road, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, Wednesday, January 23, for three days and from from Monday, January 28, for three days.

> Marshall Road, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, from Friday, January 25, for five days.

> Collingtree, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, on Friday, January 25, and from Monday, January 28, for four days.

> Chandos Road, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, from Monday, January 28, for three days.

> Mendip Way, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, from Tuesday, January 29, for four days and on Monday, February 4.

> Whitefield Avenue, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, Tuesday, January 29, for two days and from Monday, February 4, for two days.

> Kinmoor Close, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm, on Wednesday, January 30, for two days and on Tuesday, February 5.

> Barton Road Roundabout, with Icknield Way/Enterprise Way, from 8pm till 5am, on Thursday, January 31, for two nights.

> Princess Street, the whole length, from 8am till 6pm on Monday, February 4.

Dates and times are subject to change, please see the information boards on site for up to date times of the closure, and details on diversion www.luton.roadworks.org.