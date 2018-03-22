Swap school uniform with Level Trust

Level Trust’s Uniform Exchange has set up a donation point for school uniform outside its shop in The Mall Luton.

With the support of The Mall, the donation point has been set up outside the Uniform Exchange located in the Gallery, so people can make donations outside of their opening hours.

Level Trust - The Uniform Exchange

Level Trust works with schools and families to remove the barriers that poverty brings to a child’s education in Luton.

The Uniform Exchange, which was set up in 2015, allows families to swap uniforms their children have grown out of for uniforms that fit.

Items accepted are blazers, ties, jumpers, cardigans and fleeces that have any Luton school logo on them (nursery through to high school), plain shirts, polo tops, trousers, skirts, dresses and pinafores are also welcome.

A spokesperson for Level Trust said: “Being able to provide families with free uniform makes a big difference to their finances, gives them peace of mind and boosts their children’s confidence.

“At the moment we’re focusing on providing core uniform, so we need Luton school blazers, jumpers, cardigans and ties plus plain shirts, polo shirts, trousers, skirts, dresses and pinafores. We’d be very grateful for any uniform people can donate, so we can find it a new home!”

Since the project started it has grown in size and is now located in The Mall Luton.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall, said: “This is a fantastic idea and we are very excited that people have more opportunities to donate to this fabulous cause.

“The Uniform Exchange provides Luton families with an invaluable resource for school uniform for their children from Nursery to High School. We hope everyone donates their preloved uniform.”