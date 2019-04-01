Luton Council is sending it’s ‘seek and repair’ units out in the town to repair any potholes they find.

The council is investing almost £3 million in 2018/19 on roads maintenance with a £2 million grant and an additional £606,000 secured from the government last November, the majority of the investment is going towards a programme of resurfacing which takes place from April to October.

Tackling Luton's potholes

Money will also be spent on programmes of preventative works which treat the surface of the carriageway, preventing potholes from forming in the first place.

Nicola Monk, interim Corporate Director, Place and Infrastructure, said: “The investment we have received although really welcome, is not nearly enough - we need to spend millions more to clear the backlog. Luton’s main road network is generally in a good condition, and we are using the money received to resurface and fill holes; however around 20% of residential roads still require work.”

Last year the council received 1,532 reports about potholes and people can report them by calling 01582 510333.