Take a look at this exquisite £3million home!

Set around a private courtyard and amidst five acres of gardens, terraces, and paddocks is this amazing stone country house in the village of Gayhurst in North Buckingham.

The picturesque property is an exquisite new build and boasts a wealth of fabulous features including underfloor heating, a fully integrated sound and lighting system, a pool room, games room and cinema room.

This property is made for those who want the perfect country life, all in one place.

Built by Prestige Homes in 2016, a massive 12,180 sq ft of living accommodation guarantees luxurious living.

Double oak doors open to the reception hall and marble flooring which continues throughout the ground floor.

There are three main reception rooms, including a sitting room with doors to the pool room and heated exercise pool with a decked area for post-workout relaxation.

If you’re more in the mood for lounging, you can enjoy optimum viewing comfort in the leather seats in the cinema room.

Guests will be clamouring to stay and accommodating them won’t be a problem.

There are five ensuite bedrooms in the main house including a beautiful master suite with dressing room, luxury bathroom, steam room and two sun terraces.

Two separate and self-contained annexes provide an additional four bedrooms.

The village’s name - ‘Gayhurst’ - is an Old English word meaning ‘wooded hill where goats are kept’ and the village has a hard-to-beat location surrounded by parkland, woodlands and rivers.

Close to the South Northamptonshire border, Newport Pagnell is only three miles away and the centre of Milton Keynes is a short 15-minute drive - perfect for shopping or fast commuter trains to London.

This amazing home is available through Michael Graham for £3 million.

There are 31 additional acres of land available by separate negotiation.