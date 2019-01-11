Take a look inside this £1.65 million seven bedroom property in sought-after village

Dove House is an elegant and beautifully presented Grade II listed stone house nestled in a sleepy rural village.

The property, in Stanwick, near Wellingborough in East Northamptonshire, sits amidst a plot of around 2.5 acres including gardens and a paddock, this fabulous family home has over 6,975 sq. ft. of accommodation including seven bedrooms, seven reception rooms and five bathrooms.

The impressive home is on the market for £1.65 million through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

Traditional features are everywhere in this immaculately presented property, including the original front door, stone mullion windows, stone fireplaces, wood flooring, wood panelling and a 19th century staircase to the first floor.

Fully updated for 21st century living, the traditional Shaker style kitchen overlooks the garden and fixtures and fittings in all five bathrooms are contemporary and stylish.

Completing the dream property checklist on the ground floor is a cinema room, gym and indoor swimming pool.

Inevitably you’ll never be short of staying guests and seven bedrooms, including the master suite, mean you’ll never be short of space to accommodate them either.

Dove House has a beautiful approach via electric gates which open to a carriage driveway and a front garden full of mature trees and herbaceous borders.

There is a detached garage block for four cars, a detached double carport and a workshop with a studio above.

Stanwick is the largest village in East Northamptonshire, boasting a shop and post office which also operates as a bistro, a pub, a primary school, and a beautiful 13th century church.

Stanwick Lakes, the 750-acre countryside attraction and nature reserve, is just a mile away and fashion and food for all tastes can be found slightly further afield at Rushden Lakes shopping centre.

If you enjoy both country and town life, Wellingborough is a ten minute drive away with commuter trains ready to whisk you to London St. Pancras in 50 minutes.

For more information, contact 01604 611011 or salesn@michaelgraham.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-NOR180434.