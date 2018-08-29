Take a peep behind the scenes at Dunstable Community Fire Station

Take a look behind the scenes of your local fire station and have a go using some of the equipment.

The public are invited to an open day at Dunstable Community Fire Station between noon and 3pm on Sunday, September 2.

There will be plenty to see and do for children of all ages, including having a go at the Children’s’ Firefighter Challenge, a chance to have a look at some of the specialist equipment and even to dunk a firefighter!

There’s also a barbecue, other refreshments and a great raffle.

Also available at the open day are the Community Safety Team who can give advice and information about fire safety and how to prevent a fire in your home.

If you are interested in joining the fire service either as a firefighter, an on-call firefighter, working the control room taking calls or as a fire cadet, staff will be on hand for you to find out more.

Dunstable Station Commander Darren Evans said: “Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“People are often surprised to find out about the variety of things we do. As well as fighting fires and helping people involved in road traffic collisions we also carry out water rescues, rescue people from high places and carry out animal rescues. Every open day is free, though people can donate to the Firefighters’ Charity and other good causes.”