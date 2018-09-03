Take an autumnal stroll around walled garden at Luton Hoo

There’s still time to visit the delightful walled garden on the Luton Hoo Estate.

The garden will continue its Open Wednesdays until the end of September from 10.30am until 4pm, costing £5 which includes a guided tour.

Visitors can see the progression as it changes each year and now the north-west quarter in particular has been lawned and its borders planted.

The Shooting Lodge Cafe serves refreshments and light lunches and is found by walking through the woodland walk - an atmospheric area where your imagination can run riot when you glance at the fallen trees and logs.

Children may find this fascinating and there are quizzes to occupy them in the walled garden itself. Younger children are very welcome in pushchairs, or just to toddle around.

An Autumn Open Day is being held on Wednesday, October 31, 10.30am to 1pm where children’s activities will be on offer including snail races! Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children aged over four and parking is free.

Free tours will be given which give a history of the garden as well as giving visitors an insight into this volunteer-run enterprise. Refreshments will be available.

The garden will also open on Thursday, September 13 for the Heritage Open Days, 11am until 5pm and admission is free. Tours are £2. Displays will feature material from World War 1 and the cafe will be open.

More information at www.lutonhooestate.co.uk or call 01582 721443.