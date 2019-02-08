Take on a challenge and try new sport this weekend with Luton Indoor Bowls Club!

Luton Indoor Bowls Club is holding its 2019 open day, as the players challenge you to try a sport that is for all ages - and fast rising in popularity.

On February 10, from 10am until 1pm, you will be able to try the club’s free session, with equipment provided and coaches on hand to help.

A spokesman said: “It truly is the sport for all, regardless of age, sex or physical ability, and the World Indoor Bowls Championships is now televised on the BBC.

“Luton Indoor Bowls Club is considered one of the foremost flat green indoor clubs in Bedfordshire.

“Established in 1988, we support all ages of bowls players starting from the age of ten. We also cater for all skill levels, from beginners to county and national standards, and have facilities for disabled players.”

The club runs in house leagues, as well as individual and team competitions, and usually play other clubs in the region on weekends and prearranged weekdays. It has very popular target bowls competition during the summer, too.

There are changing facilities, eight rinks, a licensed bar, a separate function room, and dining and refreshment facilities with lunches available mid-week to members and their guests.

The spokesman added: “The gentle pace and lack of contact means you can have different age groups and people of different abilities and fitness levels on the same team.

“It’s rules are simple to learn and it is a gentle way to get active for mind and body.

“It’s also a very sociable sport both on and off the green; we organise club dinners, dances, whist drives, quizzes, as well as a spoon drive for players every Friday afternoon. We also hold coffee mornings several times a year.”

The club is open seven days a week: Monday to Fridays from 9.30am until 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays for Inter Ccub matches throughout the year. Mid-week, it runs three sessions a day, morning, afternoon and evening, and it has team of seven nationally qualified and insured coaches.

The club is at the Co-Operative Sports Ground, Stockingstone Road, and parking is free.

Call: 01582 592951 or visit www.luton-ibc.org.uk