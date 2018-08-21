Targeting anti-social behaviour and drug crime in Luton

Officers from Luton’s Community Policing Team found two knives and one stolen vehicle whilst on patrol in Ruthin Close, Luton.

The team spent three weeks carrying out Operation Loc, targeting anti-social behaviour and drug crime in the area, which was known for ongoing issues in the community, and was served with a Partial Closure Order by Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 20, for three months.

Needles found in Ruthin Close

Since the closure order was put in place the team has conducted numerous patrols and checks in the 60 flats located in Ruthin Close.

They have been checking in on residents and sweeping the area to remove any dangerous objects like knives and needles.

Throughout the operation officers stopped and searched over 20 people, arrested three people, recovered two knives and one stolen vehicle and submitted 23 intelligence reports.

Officers received positive feedback from residents.

Community Sergeant Richard Cunningham said: “I think Operation Loc was exceedingly successful. Our commitment and dedication greatly improved the area.

“My team and our partners did a great job working together with the residents to change their lives for the better.

“We will continue to work closely with the community throughout the remainder of the closure order. This operation is a great example of how committed we are to protecting the vulnerable and we are continuing to look into alternative ways we can support our residents.”

