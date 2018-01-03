Taxi driver assaulted and racially abused in Luton on Boxing Day

A taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted in Luton during Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

The incident occurred between 8pm and 8.11pm after the driver stopped the car in Putteridge Road, Luton, following a disagreement over the agreed route.

The driver was then assaulted by the passengers, who also used racially abusive language towards him.

PC Simon Day, investigating, said: “No-one should ever have to face abuse because of who they are as a person. We remain committed to tackling hate crime – it’s not acceptable. We are keen to find the people responsible for this incident, and would ask anyone who witnessed it to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number C/56194/2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.