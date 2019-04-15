Taxiway Foxtrot construction underway at London Luton Airport

The team at Ryebridge are constructing a new taxiway parallel to the existing one at London Luton Airport (LLA). The project is due to be completed by the summer. Ruari Maybank, Construction Director at LLA said: “The new taxiway (Taxiway Foxtrot) is one of the last steps in our journey to provide capacity for 18 million passengers a year. The conversion of existing and new taxiway lights to LEDs will reduce rather than increase our electricity consumption.”

Ryebridge Construction has enjoyed a strong relationship with LLA since it was set up 10 years ago.

The team at Ryebridge are now on site at London Luton Airport (LLA) constructing a new taxiway parallel to the existing one.

Ryebridge Director Daniel Coyle said: “Our team is delighted to be part of this exciting project and the redevelopment of the airport. We have invested heavily in training and use local supply chain wherever possible.”

LLA has invested over £160million to transform the airport and increase capacity to 18 million passengers per year by 2020.

The redevelopment includes a complete redesign of the terminal with new shops and restaurants and major upgrades to transport links, including better road access to the M1, new car parking facilities, a remodelled bus and coach interchange and improved rail links to Luton Airport Parkway station.

In addition, work is well underway on a £225 million light rail system linking the airport with Luton Airport Parkway station and is anticipated to be completed by 2021.

Ryebridge Director Daniel Coyle added: “We are delighted to be working on this key phase of development and are pleased to say one of our recently recruited apprentices, Taylor, is one of the project’s team – ensuring on the job training and development for young people, who are of course our workforce of the future.”