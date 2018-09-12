Tea in the Blitz for elderly residents in Lewsey Farm to commemorate the centenary of the First World War

The Lewsey Tenants And Residents Association (TARA) organised a Tea Party for senior citizens living in Lewsey Farm to commemorate the Centenary of the First World War on Sunday, September 9.

The end of summer party was open to the elderly residents living in the area, and they were encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Tea in the Blitz for elderly residents in Lewsey Farm

A spokesman for Lewsey TARA said: “We had a great turnout for the Afternoon Tea Party and were very fortunate mother nature was on our side, blessed with good weather the atmosphere was relaxed and cheerful.

“Everyone was dancing together outside the Pavilion under the Gazebo, they sang along to the World War songs, including classics by Glen Miller and Long Way to Tipperary. The DJ was wonderful for providing the music for the amazing afternoon playing popular covers.

“As always the Lewsey TARA fundraise throughout the year and events like these are a testament of the commitment the association’s mission to support the local community. Everyone enjoyed the food, drink and entertainment.

“We like to take this opportunity thanking everyone for the supporting the Lewsey Tenants and Residents Association.”

One of the elderly residents said: “We had a smashing time, wonderful day and venue.”