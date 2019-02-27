Teacher finds a novel way to spend her retirement

A retired Luton school teacher has published her first book after years of teaching them to children.

Nicky Kemp, wrote the book, All You Should Be, which tracks the lives of three generations of women, after she retired from teaching.

All You Should Be is available for pre-order

She said: “A couple of years ago, when I retired I decided to write a novel, I had spent so many years teaching books, I decided to write one.

“I went on a creative writing course and I really enjoyed it, it was great to meet so many different people. It took me about a year to write, and now, it is about to be published.”

The former Lea Manor and Denbigh High School teacher enjoyed the challenge of writing a novel herself.

She said: “I wanted to see if I could write a book and it has been one of the hardest things I have done, but I loved it.

“It does take over your life, I would find myself constantly writing or noting down ideas that came to me about the book.

“I have found that it is really difficult to get a book published, especially a fiction book, after speaking to quite a few people I decided to self publish and next time maybe try and take the route of a publisher once I have an audience.”

The 62-year-old who has three grandsons and two granddaughters and is hoping to write a second book.

She will be signing copies of the book at Harpenden Books on Saturday, March 30, from 11am till 1pm. The book will also be available on Amazon.

Nicky added: “I want people to find it to be a really compelling, warming read and I want them to become involved with and believe in the characters.

“I think it is a novel which examines the best and the worst of human behaviours whilst overtly judging neither.”

All You Should Be is available on pre-order from www.ypdbooks.com.