Teen charged with attempted murder over Houghton Regis stabbing

A 16-year-old has appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today, charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Houghton Regis.

The boy had been arrested yesterday (Wednesday) following an incident in Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis, at 11am on Tuesday (30 January).

Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into youth custody to return to court at a later date.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area following the incident