Teen seriously injured in Luton traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Luton which left a teenager seriously injured.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday) at around 5pm, a black Hyundai and an electric scooter collided in Woodland Avenue.

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, and reopened shortly after.

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries where his condition is now described as stable.

Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “A teenager sustained serious injuries during this collision, which left everyone involved very shaken up.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and especially from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, or who was in the area around this time.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage, please report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool or call 101 quoting reference Operation Endeavour.