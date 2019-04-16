Teenage boy stabbed in the leg in Farley Hill

Emergency services are out in force in Farley Hill this afternoon after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 4pm to Priestleys in the Farley Hill area of Luton, to a report that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to the leg.

“The boy has been taken to hospital and officers remain on scene to offer assurance to local residents.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting reference 240 of April 16.”

On Saturday, a confrontation between ten people on Barton Road led to a man being stabbed and a section of the A6 closed.

Another man was stabbed by a masked gang in Marsh Road, Leagrave on April 4.