Teenage girl robbed and threatened with screwdriver in Luton

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was robbed and threatened with a screwdriver in Luton on Thursday, January 11.

At approximately 8pm, the victim was approached by a man on Whitehall Avenue.

After threatening her with what is thought to be a screwdriver, the suspect made off with her handbag in the direction of London Road.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, around 5ft 11”, wearing a dark blue puffa jacket with the hood up and a bandana around his face.

He also wore dark tracksuit bottoms and trainers and black gloves.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Detective Constable Rachel Lydon said: “This is a really concerning incident where an innocent girl was threatened and had her bag taken.

“We will absolutely not tolerate incidents where innocent members of the public are being threatened like this, and would urge anyone in the area at the time who has information to come forward, as it could be vital in helping our enquiries.”

>> Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DC Rachel Lydon on 101, quoting crime reference number C/1720/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.