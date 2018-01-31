Teenager arrested over Houghton Regis stabbing

A teenager has been arrested over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Houghton Regis.

Emergency services responded to reports of the stabbing at Parkside Drive on Tuesday at around 11am.

The victim was airlifted to hospital where he remains, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

DI Craig Laws said: “If anyone saw the incident or has any information to help our investigation, please get in touch.”

To report information to police, call 101 and quote reference 116 of January 30.