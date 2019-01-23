Teenager injured in Luton shooting

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was injured in a suspected shooting in Luton.

Officers were called on Monday, January 21, just before 4.40pm to a report that a 17-year-old boy had sustained what are believed to be gunshot wounds.

It followed a clash in an alleyway close to Ravenhill Way and Holkham Close in the Lewsey Farm area between 4pm and 4:30pm. His injuries are not life threatening.

Det Insp Aaron Kiff said: “We understand that our communities may be concerned about this incident. We don’t believe there is any threat to members of the wider public, but in response we are running extra proactive and high-visibility patrols in the area which I hope will help reassure our communities.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and as part of that we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have seen anything. We are also looking to trace a black car that was seen in the area at the time, which we believe may be connected to the incident.

“We take reports of incidents involving firearms incredibly seriously and are committed to apprehending those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 272 of January 21.