Teenagers charged with aggravated burglary in Luton

Two teenagers from Luton have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Edward Cawley, 19, of Downs Road, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in relation to an incident in Wellgate Road, Luton.

The pair have also been charged with two counts of attempted burglary over separate incidents in Luton and Dunstable.

Cawley remains under investigation for four other offences and was remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 22), pending a future court date.

The 15-year-old, who remains under investigation for one further offence, has been released on bail.