Teenagers in Lewsey Farm found carrying sword, machete and a knife during police operation

Bedfordshire Police caught three Luton teenagers with bladed weapons and a further two in possession of drugs yesterday.

The force’s Boson team, which is dedicated to tackling gang and gun related crime, led an operation targeting known hotspots around the town.

Machete found in Lewsey Farm

In one incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Macaulay Road, Luton shortly before 5pm after officers found him with a sword hidden in his trousers.

Later in the evening, two 18-year-old men were arrested after being found in possession of a machete and a lock knife in a car park in Lewsey Farm.

At the same location, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were also arrested after being found in possession of class B drugs.

DCI Duncan Young said: “This was a hugely effective operation which involved a number of the force’s teams, including our community officers, and was only possible thanks to an increase in engagement from our communities.

Knife found in Lewsey Farm

“This is a true example that when police and communities combine, together we can make our streets safer.

“Our Boson team is relentless in pursuing those individuals who think it’s acceptable to bring weapons and drugs into the county.

“The team is constantly following new leads and progressing investigations into people who are suspected of being involved with such serious and intolerable behaviour. The results from Thursday evening are a great example of how effective the work the Boson team carry out is, and is a reminder to those who continue to commit crime in Bedfordshire.”

Anyone with any information about firearms, gang related and drug activity in their area is asked to report it by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report