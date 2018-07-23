Teenagers rob and threaten victim with a knife in Luton town centre

Two teenagers threatened a man with a knife and robbed him of his cash in Luton town centre last week.

The incident took place at around 3.40pm in George Street on Thursday (19 July), the victim was robbed by two young men who threatened him with a knife before stealing his money.

One suspect is described as black, around 14 years old, 5’8” and slim. He had a shaved head and was wearing a grey jacket, faded jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a black bag across his shoulder.

The other suspect is described as black, 16 to 18 years old, 5’10” and stocky. He was wearing a red and black hooded jacket and had a Gucci bag.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “We would urge anyone who was in the area and who has any information about the incident to help with our enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the three men who came to the victim’s aid after the attack.”

The public can report information using the online reporting centre, or call the police on 101, quoting reference 40/12892/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.