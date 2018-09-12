Ten arrests for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Ten people have been arrested as part of an initiative to target drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

The force states that it has launched ‘Operation Hilton’ after a public meeting in Dunstable on 22 August, where feedback from residents showed they were most concerned about anti-social behaviour, drugs and burglary.

The operation has seen police officers and PCSOs carry out high visibility patrols in hotspot areas, and visit businesses in the areas that had been affected by the reported issues.

The 10 arrests included:

- A 22-year-old man from Dunstable and a 22-year-old man from Luton were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and possession of a firearm – both have been released on bail

- A 28-year-old man from Dunstable was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and was later released on bail

- A 19-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and was later released on bail

- A 19-year-old man from Billington has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped and was later released with no further action

- Two men, aged 26 and 22, from Bristol have been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of counterfeit cash

- A 20-year old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was later released on bail

- A 35-year-old man from Houghton Regis has been arrested and charged with drink driving

- A 22-year-old man from Barton-le-Clay was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis and was later released on bail

As well as the arrests, officers stopped and searched 25 people, handed out six cannabis cautions and seized three vehicles, one of which was reported stolen.

During the course of Operation Hilton the force also led a series of drugs warrants across Bedfordshire and in London, including in Dunstable. Ten people have been charged with drug offences as a result of these warrants.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “Operation Hilton was launched to address the issues raised by residents in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, and show how seriously we take their concerns.

“Building trust and confidence in our force is really important, and I hope our communities know that we do listen when they raise concerns and we will act on them.

“We are committed to taking robust action against perpetrators and will take a strong and firm approach to those blighting communities in central Bedfordshire.”

Anyone with any information about crime in their area can report it by calling 101, or by visiting www.bedfordshire.police/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111