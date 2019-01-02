Ten families celebrate the New Year with the birth of their babies at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Ten families celebrated the New Year with the arrival of their babies at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital on New Year’s Day.

There were eight baby girls and two baby boys welcomed into the world on Tuesday, January 1.

Baby Khan was born on New Year's Day

Two babies were from Dunstable, five were from Luton, one from Leighton Buzzard, one from Houghton Regis and one from Hemel Hempstead.

Baby Khan, pictured right, was born at 1.25am, weighing 3420g (7lb 5oz) and is still awaiting her name.

Aliza, pictured left, was born at 10.01am, weighing 3405g (7lb 5oz) and Jaice, centre picture, was born at 11.35pm, weighing 3250g (7lb 2oz).

Baby Khan, Aliza and Jaice are all from Luton.

Aliza was born on New Year's Day