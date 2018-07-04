Ten nuisance vehicles removed from Luton road

Ten nuisance vehicles have been removed from Arundel Road, Luton after several complaints were made by local business owners. On Friday, June 29, a joint enforcement operation, involving Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police, took place to remove abandoned or unlicensed cars left along the road, which is an industrial area with a large number of car trade businesses. Some of the businesses had been using the road as an extension of their premises to store cars, vans and trucks in various states of repair.

These vehicles have been blocking the pavement, obscuring parking restrictions and markings and many have their number plates removed or taped over.

Ten vehicles were taken in total, three tickets were issued by parking enforcement and street cleansing cleared waste, litter picked and road swept. Once the vehicles were removed, highways were able to complete some repairs to the footpath and kerbs.

Cllr Aslam Khan said “This is part of a wider multi-agency approach to problem areas across the town and involves the police, parking enforcement, environmental enforcement, street cleansing, planning enforcement and the neighbourhood enforcement team.

“Local businesses have been extremely supportive of the team carrying out the seizures. They were praised both by those businesses affected by the issue, and passing members of the public who use Arundel Road to move between the surrounding residential areas.

“Taking pride in the town is something we want everyone in Luton to do and this action shows how serious we are about keeping Luton safe and tidy.”