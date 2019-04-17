Tesco in Luton’s The Mall to shut for 5 months

The Tesco Metro store in Luton’s the Mall is set to close for five months to make way for a major refurbishment project.

The store’s last trading day will be Friday, April 26.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We’re pleased to announce that we’re refreshing our Luton Metro store, bringing a new look and feel to the shop for our customers.

“The store will temporarily close for approximately five months from 26th April to allow works to take place and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the closure.

“We have a number of stores nearby including Eaton Green Express and Dunstable Extra and we offer an online delivery service.

“We hope customers enjoy the refreshed store once we reopen in early October.