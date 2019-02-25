Beast from the east

The Beast from the East: One year on from the freak snowstorm that brought the South to a standstill

This time last year was the renowned Beast from the East, which saw the south of England hit by below freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, bringing with it the kind of weather we hadn’t seen for decades.

Here we take a look back at this time last year in comparison to the current weather - and the iconic images which show what happened when the Beast from the East hit the South.

The 25 Feb started with a widespread moderate frost, with persistent cloud around the north-east, and almost unbroken sunshine everywhere else.

1. February 25 2018

Generally very mild by afternoon, although remaining cooler on the coast. Maximum temperature 17C.

2. February 25 2019

Wintry showers in eastern regions on 26 Feb gradually spread westwards during the day.

3. February 26 2018

Tomorrow is set to be fine and very mild after a chilly start with fog.

4. February 26 2019

