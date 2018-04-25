Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s fundraising team is looking for people to support The Child Oncology Walk in May.

The team has organised the walk with Sainsbury’s Bramingham Park to raise money for the Child Oncology Rooms Project at the hospital.

The Oncology Room’s project will benefit children who come into the hospital for their ongoing cancer treatment, they have to be treated in isolation because of the high risk of infection.

The project aims to transform the rooms so they are comfortable, colourful and private for patients. They will also have temperature control, sensitive lighting and various entertainment systems. The fundraising team needed to raise £150,000 for the project, they have already raised £125,000.

The Child Oncology Walk will take place on Saturday, May 26, staff from the hospital and Sainsbury’s will meet at 12noon at Bramingham Park for the 2.8-mile walk to the hospital. The team will stop at BP garage on Mount Pleasant Road, at 1pm for 30 minutes, if anyone would like to make a donation.