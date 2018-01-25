‘The Crazy James’ is making Luton proud in SoundWaves Music Competition

An ambitious Luton musician has reached the finals of a national talent search, hoping to win the chance to tour all the O2 arenas in the UK.

James Brinkhurst, 34, known on the scene as ‘The Crazy James’ is taking part in SoundWaves Music Competition, impressing the judges with his hip-coustic style and honest lyrics.

James and his proud mum, Tia.

In a bid to win the contest, James will be performing live at the O2, Islington, on March 18, and if successful will not only secure a UK tour, but radio slots, a photo shoot, management and PR company, recording sessions and CDs.

James, who works as an operations safety officer for London Luton Airport, said: “Last year I transitioned and mixed hip hop with acoustic.

“My mum, Tia, got me a Michael Jackson VHS when I was four years old; I used to dance like Michael Jackson!

“I started writing songs in the early 2000s and my mum used to drive me to gigs - she’s definitely a fan!

James with his producer, manager, music organiser and best friend Dennis Redd. Credit: Peter Gibbs of New Rise Studio.

“My songs have had a great response. They are all about my life; I am still getting help with my mental health.

“Discovering I have ADHD, OCD and Dyspraxia made why I struggled in school make sense - if you are facing problems, try and seek advice.”

James’s songs include These Voices, about mental health, and Welcome to Luton, about his experiences living in the town. He has also sung Shape Of Hey-Yo, a cover of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You.

James will be headlining at Notting Hill Arts Centre: ‘Unplugged And Switched On’ on February 16, and in Luton’s Bear Club, ‘The Unsigned and Unspoilt EP’ on May 6.

James said: “I would like to thank Dennis Redd of Crazy Redd Music, DJ Prophecy of Bedford and my family and friends for their support. Music is not what I do - it’s who I am.”

Search ‘The Crazy James’ on Facebook and Instagram.

>https://www.facebook.com/crazyjamesmusic/

>https://www.instagram.com/crazyjamesmusic/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmzB62Kx7us4nmgcxlFLkWQ

Parental Guidance: Content suitable for listeners aged 13+ .