The fight against Child Sexual Exploitation

Hotel managers from across Bedfordshire attended a training conference at The Chiltern Hotel in Luton on Friday to learn about the signs of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE). More than 20 hotels were at the event hosted by Bedfordshire Police, Luton Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Bedford Borough Council. Attendees heard from speakers from the police force, YouTurn Futures and CYP First, the event aimed to increase their awareness of understanding of CSE and outline how to report concerns.

Pete Gomm, Bedfordshire Police’s CSE Co-ordinator said: “Hotels can be used as locations to meet and groom children, so it’s vital that we work with Bedfordshire’s hoteliers to ensure they are aware of the signs of CSE and know how to report any concerns.

“I was pleased to see so many people attend the conference, supportive of our work and our messaging and I look forward to continuing to work with other hotels in the future.”