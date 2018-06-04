The Luton Keech Hospice Care ‘Big Weekender’ is back!

Live music, tasty street food and first-class family entertainment are up for grabs at Keech’s Big Weekender!

To start the fun in style, PromFest, a brand-new afternoon of relaxing classical and jazz music coupled with prosecco and strawberries, will be taking place on June 9, 11am - 4pm,before audiences gather for live music at KeechFest on June 10, 11am - 4pm.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “By coming to PromFest or KeechFest you’ll not only have a great weekend but will be raising vital funds to support seriously ill adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.”

Performing at PromFest will be harmony group Peculi8, Dunstable Rock Choir and young opera singer, Ruby Thorne, while getting the party in full swing on the KeechFest Main Stage will be the British Rat Pack, George Anthony with his acclaimed George Benson tribute, and rock ‘n’ roll band, The Wilsons.

Tickets: 01582 707940 orwww.keech.org.uk/bigweek ender. Adults £5; children aged six-16/concessions £2.50; five and under (infants) 50p. Weekend pass : £8 an adult; £4 a child/concession; £1 for five and under (infants).

The events are held on the hospice’s garden lawn at Great Bramingham Lane.