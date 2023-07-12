Shoppers stand outside the shopping centre (Picture by Stewart Carr, submitted)

Shoppers have been evacuated from The Mall in Luton after a fire broke out in one of its stores.

The shopping centre’s security confirmed that there was a fire on the premises. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said has now been put out. In a statement, the service said: “[We] were called today to a fire at the Luton Mall which turned out to be a small electrical fan fire within Timpsons (unit 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Using a hose reel and jet the fire was quickly extinguished after a full evacuation and all persons are accounted for. The incident was concluded at around 12:50pm.”

The Mall spokesperson said:” “The Mall Luton identified some smoke at the back of one of the stores within the centre at 12pm. By 12:03pm the fire brigade was on site to investigate the source and a full evacuation took place as a precaution.

"The whole centre was evacuated within 10 minutes, and The Mall are in the process of bringing the retailers and the customers back into the centre.”

Bedfordshire Police added: “We were called at 12.10pm, today to reports of a fire at The Mall, George Street.”

Advertisement

Advertisement