By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST
Shoppers stand outside the shopping centre (Picture by Stewart Carr, submitted)Shoppers stand outside the shopping centre (Picture by Stewart Carr, submitted)
Shoppers have been evacuated from The Mall in Luton after a fire broke out in one of its stores.

The shopping centre’s security confirmed that there was a fire on the premises. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said has now been put out. In a statement, the service said: “[We] were called today to a fire at the Luton Mall which turned out to be a small electrical fan fire within Timpsons (unit 23).

"Using a hose reel and jet the fire was quickly extinguished after a full evacuation and all persons are accounted for. The incident was concluded at around 12:50pm.”

The Mall spokesperson said:” “The Mall Luton identified some smoke at the back of one of the stores within the centre at 12pm. By 12:03pm the fire brigade was on site to investigate the source and a full evacuation took place as a precaution.

"The whole centre was evacuated within 10 minutes, and The Mall are in the process of bringing the retailers and the customers back into the centre.”

Bedfordshire Police added: “We were called at 12.10pm, today to reports of a fire at The Mall, George Street.”

This is a developing story and we will update this once more information becomes available.

