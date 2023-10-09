Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A free fashion event at The Mall in Luton showcased the upcoming season of fashion and beauty with a student twist ahead of the new academic year.

Shoppers enjoyed pop-up fashion shows outside some of the centre’s biggest stores, including River Island and New Look, with huge crowds enjoying the upbeat showcase of Autumn/Winter 23 fashion and accessories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onlookers tempted by the pieces worn by models could head straight into the store and find the items with the convenient ‘I’m in the show’ hanger tags featured on each item for easy shopping.

Fashion Show

Central Square was flooded with shoppers lining up to try their hand at the arcade style basketball hoop in the hope of winning the £250 cash prize for 1st place, £100 for 2nd and £50 for 3rd. After two days of competitive playing, the very last participant in the queue was sent straight to the top of the leaderboard with a fantastic total of 96 points, much to the delight of the growing crowds.

Expert stylists were also on hand in Central Square to give free makeovers and advice to shoppers looking to find out more about beauty styles and colours to suit them, using colour theory and complexion analysis. Post makeover, shoppers enjoyed taking selfies at the impressive backdrop in the Square to showcase their new look.

There were also pop-up appearances from a range of retailers, including The Fragrance Shop, Laser Clinics, Aurora Hair, Boots and Milano Couture for fragrance, beauty and fashion advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passers by also tried their luck at entering a giveaway for a Dyson Airwrap from Boots, worth £479. The competition saw over 450 entries with the winner being announced via a prize draw on Facebook live to The Mall’s followers.

Basketball Winners

Followers on social media also enjoyed treasure hunts for golden envelopes hiding in stores around The Mall, with the first lucky person to find them enjoying vouchers to spend on their very own shopping trip.

Students made the most of exclusive discounts over the course of the event from various retailers and could claim a goodie bag to take home.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “Thank you so much to everyone who came along to our Fashion Festival here at The Mall. We celebrated two days of amazing discounts and freebies, with our free makeovers and fashion shows showcasing all this season has to offer in stores here at The Mall. We would also like to congratulate all our winners across the two days, we hope you enjoy your prizes and have fun picking out your favourite items in our stores!”