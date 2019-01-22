The Mall Luton is looking for a new charity partner for 2019

The Mall is looking for a charity to support this year, as part of the centre’s Mall Cares Programme.

The initiative sees the shopping centre run its own unique charitable programme of fundraising activities and The Mall Luton is encouraging charities to apply for the chance to be the centre’s Charity of the Year for 2019.

Last year, the shopping centre worked with The OLLIE Foundation, a suicide prevention and intervention training charity focused on young people, to increase awareness of the charity in Luton and raise money.

Through staff fundraising events, such as bake sales, a 235-mile charity bike rid and Christmas gift-wrapping, £11,650 has been raised for OLLIE.

The Mall Luton has also been raising awareness of the work the charity does, during Mental Health Awareness Week, the shopping centre hosted a Community Mental Wellbeing Day with The OLLIE Foundation to help spread awareness of mental health difficulties.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “It’s been great working alongside The OLLIE Foundation, giving them a platform so they can raise awareness of the fantastic work they do and the reasons why they do it to reach a new community, the people of Luton.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming a new charity for 2019 as part of our Mall Cares initiative. Applications are now open and can be submitted by downloading an application form via The Mall’s website or emailing AMP.Luton@themall.co.uk.”

In September The Mall hosted another Community Mental Wellbeing Day, coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day.

On Monday, January 21, coinciding with Blue Monday - claimed to be the most depressing day of the year - the centre held it’s third Community Wellbeing Day.

Verity Bramwell, Coordinator at The OLLIE Foundation, says: “We couldn’t believe it when we were chosen to be The Mall’s 2018 Charity of The Year and we would like to thank the centre for all their help and support, both raising funds and also increasing our profile and message within Luton.

“It really has been such a pleasure working with all The Mall staff on what is a difficult topic.

“The scheme is a great platform to engage with the community and really make a difference and I’d like to urge local charities to apply for The Mall’s 2019 Charity of The Year.”

