The Mall staff commended for bravery

Three members of staff from The Mall Luton were presented with the Chief Constable Commendation after helping save the life of a suicidal female.

Glenda Lorenc, soft service manager, Richard Barber and Paul Warren, both security officers, were presented with the Chief Constable Commendation at a ceremony at Police Headquarters on Wednesday, February 21.

The members of staff were commended for their bravery during a major incident that took place in August last year, when they helped save the life of a suicidal female, and as such were presented with this prestigious award.

David Boyle, Chief Superintendent, states: “It was an honour and privilege to recognise the brilliant work of Glenda, Paul, and Richard, along with the police colleague who attended this incident.

“They all showed great tenacity and bravery, and I have no doubt that without their quick thinking and swift intervention there would have been fatal consequences.

“They are a huge credit to The Mall and great partners to the police.”

Roy Greening, General Manager for The Mall Luton, said “I am very proud of our team and how they responded to what was a dangerous and quick moving situation.

“Our staff regularly take part in training for situations such as this and their response demonstrates the significance and importance of such training.

“I am also very pleased that Bedfordshire Police have recognised Glenda, Richard and Paul and how they dealt with the incident that day”.

The Mall’s management team and security officers attended the annual Bedfordshire Police Community Cohesion ‘Thank you Awards’ at The Auction House earlier this month.

The team at the shopping centre were thanked for the support and assistance they had given to Bedfordshire Police in the last year.