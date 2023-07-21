The Phantom of the Opera stage play comes to Dunstable's Little Theatre

A stage play of Phantom of The Opera will be performed at the Little Theatre in Dunstable next week.

ACT Company, which performed the amateur premiere of the musical 'Once' to sell-out crowds last year, has brought together a cast and creative team of Bedfordshire people to bring this play to the stage for the first time at The Little Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Alan Clarke said: “The vast majority of people may feel they are familiar with this story, however, there is much more to it than what is contained in the musical version. And whilst I love the musical, musicals don’t always appeal to all theatrical tastes, and hopefully this play will bring Gaston Leroux’s full spread of characters and more in-depth story to dramatic life on the stage.”

The Phantom played by James Trapp (Picture: ACT Company, submitted)

The play has been adapted over the course of several years by Alan and remains largely faithful to Gaston Leroux’s original text.

Alan added: “There are a number of well-known dramatic moments in the book and the musical, and we are very much ‘pushing the envelope’ for these particular scenes to create that wow factor for audiences in this lavish stage play version.”