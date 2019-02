Vegan activists took to the streets of Luton to encourage shoppers to try an alternative diet and not eat meat or dairy.

The Cube of Truth along with BHB Earthlings and Hertfordshire Chicken Save spent five hours speaking to passers by.

A spokesman said: “Vegans believe that there is no need to use animals for food, clothes, entertainment or experimentation. We are an advanced society and alternatives which are better for our health and the environment are readily available.”