‘There’s no space at Luton Airport Parkway car park!’

A frustrated commuter claims he is fed up with the lack of spaces at Luton Airport Parkway Station Car Park, blaming TUI employees.

The businessman alleges high numbers of TUI staff have been parking on all floors, making it difficult for other people to find space.

He claimed: “Is Thameslink subletting the car park to TUI? Their workers can now park there and it is very difficult to get a space after 8am.

“Permit holders only can use the top floor and space outside the station itself, but this is also unfair to one-off customers, especially as Thameslink say parking charges will be increasing.”

A TUI UK spokesman, said: “We’re sorry to hear if anyone is unhappy with our private agreement to use some of the previously unused spaces on the top level of the Luton Airport Parkway station car park.

“We employ a car park coordinator who monitors our car parking usage and reports any misuse. This is just one of the steps we have taken to provide alternative car parking options for our staff.”

A GTR spokesman, said: “We are sorry your reader has found it difficult to park.

“On average the station car park is only about 70 per cent occupied but it tends to be busy at this time of the year with air passenger use still high from the summer period clashing with the end of the school holidays and people returning to work - our charges are very competitive and almost half those at the airport.

“We have not sublet the top floor; some time ago we reserved it for anyone with a car park season ticket permit (weeklies, monthlies and annuals). This gives people who have paid in advance more chance of finding a space.

“The top floor has always been underused because it is uncovered and furthest away.”