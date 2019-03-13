These are all the mobile and fixed speed camera locations in the Luton area

There are a multitude of speed cameras throughout Bedfordshire, with a number in the town of Luton.

These are all of the speed cameras currently in Luton, including mobile, gasto and vector speed cameras. All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com

1. Luton - London Road Nearest Town/Village: Luton. Road Name: London Road. Direction of enforcement: Northbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEB002

2. Luton - A5120 - Toddington Road Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Luton. Road Name: A5120 - Toddington Road. Direction of enforcement: Southbound - towards Luton. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

3. Luton - Dunstable Road Speed Camera: Truvelo. Nearest Town/Village: Luton. Road Name: Dunstable Road. Direction of enforcement: Both directions. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEB023.

4. Luton - Dunstable Road Speed Camera: Truvelo. Nearest Town/Village: Luton. Road Name: Dunstable Road. Direction of enforcement: Both directions. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEB024.

