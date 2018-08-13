These are the best and worst GP practices in the Luton and Dunstable area as rated by you

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the central LU1 postcode.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

The best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Luton, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The worst 16 GP surgeries in Luton according to patients:

16) Bute House Medical Centre - Grove Road, Luton - 65.1% would recommend

15) Dr R Khanchandani’s Practice - 9 Blenheim Crescent, Luton - 63.2% would recommend

14) Dr Khanchandani - 10 Wetherne Link, Hockwell Ring, Luton - 63.2% would recommend

13) Wheatfield Surgery - 60 Wheatfield Road, Lewsey Farm, Luton - 63.1% would recommend

12) Medina Medical Centre - 3 Medina Road, Luton - 62.8% would recommend

11) Stopsley Village Practice - 26 Ashcroft Road, Stopsley, Luton - 61.5% would recommend

10) Wenlock Surgery - 40 Wenlock Street, Luton - 58.6% would recommend

9) Doctor K Prasad’s Practice - 49 Westbourne Road, Luton - 58.4% would recommend

8) Castle Street Surgery - 39 Castle Street, Luton - 57.9% would recommend

7) Lea Vale Medical Group - Liverpool Road Health Centre, 9 Mersey Place, Liverpool Road, Luton - 56.3% would recommend

6) Lea Vale Medical Group - Whipperley Medical Centre, Farley Hill, 131 Whipperley Ring, Luton - 56.3% would recommend

5) Lea Vale Medical Group - 131 Bushmead Road, Bushmead, Luton - 56.3% would recommend

4) Malzeard Road Medical Centre - 2a Malzeard Road, Luton - 53.2% would recommend

3) Lister House Surgery - 473-475 Dunstable Road, Luton - 52.9% would recommend

2) Bramingham Park Medical Centre - Lucas Gardens, Barton Hills, Luton - 47.1% would recommend

1) (Worst) Kingsway Health Centre - 385 Dunstable Road, Luton - 21.7% would recommend

The best 16 GP surgeries in Luton according to patients:

16) Barton Hills Medical Group - Whitehorse Vale, Barton Hills, Luton - 77.4% would recommend

15) Kingfisher Practice - Churchfield Medical Centre, 322 Crawley Green Road, Luton - - 78.4% would recommend

14) Toddington Medical Centre - Luton Road, Toddington, Dunstable - 78.9% would recommend

13) Caddington Surgery - 33 Manor Road, Caddington, Luton - 80.1% would recommend

12) Markyate Surgery, part of Rothschild House Group - Markyate Surgery, 1 Hicks Road, Markyate - 80.7% would recommend

11) Sundon Medical Centre - 142/144 Sundon Park Road, Luton - 80.7% would recommend

10) The Town Centre Practice - 14-16 Chapel Street, Luton - 82.8% would recommend

9) Sundon Park Health Centre - 10 Tenth Avenue, Luton - 83.1% would recommend

8) The Oakley Surgery - Addington Way, Off Oakley Road, Luton - 85.9% would recommend

7) Doctor Sajig Mahmood - 5 Neville Road, Luton - 86% would recommend

6) Priory Gardens Surgery - Church Street, Dunstable - 86.6% would recommend

5) Kirby Road Surgery - 58 Kirby Road, Dunstable - 88% would recommend

4) Eastgate Surgery, Eastgate House, 28-34 Church Street, Dunstable - 92% would recommend

3) Doctor Pritipal Bath - 49 Ashcroft Road, Stopsley, Luton - 97% would recommend

2) The Elms Medical Practice - 5 Stewart Road, Harpenden - 93.4% would recommend

1) (Best) The Village Surgery - Amenbury Lane, Harpenden - 95.2% would recommend