Luton animal rights activists spread the vegan message of “compassion and good health”.

The town’s A Cube of Truth team was recently joined by BHB Earthlings and Hertfordshire Chicken Save Outreach in more than five hours of street talks.

One member claimed: “Lots of people were appalled to see footage of the barbaric hidden cruelty of the meat, dairy, egg and fish industries.

“Activists had some interesting conversations with shoppers - with many considering changing to a vegan diet.”