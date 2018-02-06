Third teen charged in connection with stabbings at The Mall in Luton

A third 17-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed in The Mall in Luton on Sunday, January 21.

The teenager, from Bedford, was arrested in London after officers executed a warrant on Friday, February 2.

The Mall

He has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, violent disorder and two counts of wounding with intent, and has been remanded into custody pending a further court appearance.

Two 17-year old boys, who were taken to hospital for further treatment following the incident, were charged with violent disorder in January following their release from hospital.

Both have been bailed pending further court appearances.