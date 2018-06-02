Thousands join annual 10k challenge in Luton

More than 150 people in Luton – from toddlers through to senior citizens – joined the BAPS Annual 10K Challenge.

The annual charity challenge organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) brought together more than 3,200 enthusiastic participants from towns and cities across the UK for a fun and healthy way to raise money for various worthy causes and local charities.

The funds raised will go towards supporting BAPS’ educational, community and spiritual activities in Luton serving children, young people, families and the elderly.

This year’s event also supported Mind BLMK, which supports the positive mental health of people in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, and BAPS’ national charity partner, Carers UK, the only national membership charity for carers.

Parag Bhatt, who took part in the event, which took place in April, said: “Even with the rain falling, the whole day was fun for my entire family. It is great to be able to do something to support worthy local causes.”