Thousands of toys given to Luton Salvation Army

Luton Salvation Army will be able to give over 700 children toys this Christmas, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organisations and members of the public.

The charity has received thousands of toys after a man broke into the church, on Vicarage Street, Luton, on Saturday, November 17, and stole a number of large bags full of toys.

Toys donated to Luton Salvation Army

The charity makes toy parcels to give to children in Luton, last year they made 655 toy parcels to give to families who were struggling, and after the toys were stolen the charity asked for any toy donations to help them do the same again this year.

Local businesses, organisations, schools and the general public all made toy donations and on Monday, December 10, the charity had a hall full of toys to sort through for the parcels.

Major Ralph Walker, of Luton Salvation Army, said: “The support from the public has been incredible, we have had donations from all over the world. It really has been an amazing response following the break-in and the presents being stolen.

“People have been so generous, we have had been given lots of toys, we will spend three days sorting through them all and then they will be collected, to be taken to the children.

“Thank you to everyone that has contributed to this amazing effort, in particular easyJet, Vauxhall, Argos, Sainsbury’s and The Entertainer.”