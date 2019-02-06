Thousands raised for Macmillan at charity ball in Luton

A charity ball raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday night.

Laura Ross, from Luton, organised the ball to raise money for the charity in memory of her mother-in-law and aunty, who both received support from Macmillan.

(L-R) Laura's sister, her husband, Laura's daughter, her friend, Laura's husabnd, Laura, her mum and dad

Laura said: “It was a fantastic night, we raised £7,823, an amazing amount for the charity. We had casino tables, a DJ, a raffle, auction and selfie booth. Everyone had a really good time and was so generous.”

This is the second time Laura has organised a fundraisier for the charity, three years ago she held a masquerade ball and raised £6,603.

She said: “This was our way of giving something back to the charity, I was hoping to raise £10,00 this time but unfortunately we didn’t quite reach that target.

“We wanted to raise awareness of the amazing work the charity does.

Guests at the Macmillan Charity Ball

“This is the second ball I have done and I really enjoyed it but it was over a year of organising, my husband, daughters, best friend and sister have helped so much with all the planning.”

Laura, her husband and her daughters

Memory tree where guests could leave a message in memory of a loved one