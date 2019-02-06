Thousands raised for Macmillan at charity ball in Luton

A charity ball raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday night.
Laura Ross, from Luton, organised the ball to raise money for the charity in memory of her mother-in-law and aunty, who both received support from Macmillan.
Laura said: “It was a fantastic night, we raised £7,823, an amazing amount for the charity. We had casino tables, a DJ, a raffle, auction and selfie booth. Everyone had a really good time and was so generous.”
This is the second time Laura has organised a fundraisier for the charity, three years ago she held a masquerade ball and raised £6,603.
She said: “This was our way of giving something back to the charity, I was hoping to raise £10,00 this time but unfortunately we didn’t quite reach that target.
“We wanted to raise awareness of the amazing work the charity does.
“This is the second ball I have done and I really enjoyed it but it was over a year of organising, my husband, daughters, best friend and sister have helped so much with all the planning.”